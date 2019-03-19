Services
Baker Family Funeral Home
640 W. Gray Street
Elmira, NY 14905
607-732-5273
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Baker Family Funeral Home
640 W. Gray Street
Elmira, NY 14905
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Baker Family Funeral Home
640 W. Gray Street
Elmira, NY 14905
View Map
Interment
Following Services
ST. PETER & PAUL'S CEMETERY,
ELMIRA, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Banks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank A. Banks


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank A. Banks

Elmira - Frank A. Banks, 92, retired Deputy Chief of the Elmira Fire Department passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 14th, 2019. He was born on June 6, 1926 to Frank W. Banks and Elizabeth McLaughlin Banks in Elmira, NY. Sibling were Arthur Banks, Joan Fusare and Betty Smith. Frank was predeceased by his loving wife, Helen Nitsche Banks in 2012; daughter-in-law, Mary Hughes Banks; and son-in-law Dr. Leonard Hersh. Frank is survived by his children, MaryBeth Hersh, Nancy Santobianco (Thomas), Mark Banks and William Banks. Frank was known as "Grump" by his grandkids and great grandkids was deeply loved by his grandchildren: David Hersh, Abe Hersh (Michelle), Jason Santobianco (Amy), Christina Sowers (Matthew), Brandon Banks, Jessica Karius (Brandon), Jennifer Burrell (Ryan), James Banks. Great grandchildren, Taylor Hersh (Danielle), Molly, Patrick, Madilyn, Hudson, Elizabeth, Natalie, Brezden, Eli, Katherine, Briar and Lincoln. Frank was a proud World War II Navy Veteran. He attended Wanakena (Forestry) and Elmira College (Fire Science). Frank loved to fish, hunt, boat and camp. He loved the Adirondacks and Seneca Lake. Frank enjoyed helping at the family game room and was known by many as "Pops". A special thank you to his son Mark who with his love and loyalty honored his promise to keep Frank home as long as possible. FRIENDS MAY CALL AT THE BAKER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 640 W. GRAY ST. ELMIRA, ON THURSDAY, MARCH 21, 2019 FROM 4-6PM. FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT THE FUNERAL HOME ON FRIDAY, MARCH 22, AT 11:00AM. REVEREND JOHN DESOCIO OFFICIATING. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW WITH FULL MILITARY HONORS IN ST. PETER & PAUL'S CEMETERY, ELMIRA. www.bakerfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baker Family Funeral Home
Download Now