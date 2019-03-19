Frank A. Banks



Elmira - Frank A. Banks, 92, retired Deputy Chief of the Elmira Fire Department passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 14th, 2019. He was born on June 6, 1926 to Frank W. Banks and Elizabeth McLaughlin Banks in Elmira, NY. Sibling were Arthur Banks, Joan Fusare and Betty Smith. Frank was predeceased by his loving wife, Helen Nitsche Banks in 2012; daughter-in-law, Mary Hughes Banks; and son-in-law Dr. Leonard Hersh. Frank is survived by his children, MaryBeth Hersh, Nancy Santobianco (Thomas), Mark Banks and William Banks. Frank was known as "Grump" by his grandkids and great grandkids was deeply loved by his grandchildren: David Hersh, Abe Hersh (Michelle), Jason Santobianco (Amy), Christina Sowers (Matthew), Brandon Banks, Jessica Karius (Brandon), Jennifer Burrell (Ryan), James Banks. Great grandchildren, Taylor Hersh (Danielle), Molly, Patrick, Madilyn, Hudson, Elizabeth, Natalie, Brezden, Eli, Katherine, Briar and Lincoln. Frank was a proud World War II Navy Veteran. He attended Wanakena (Forestry) and Elmira College (Fire Science). Frank loved to fish, hunt, boat and camp. He loved the Adirondacks and Seneca Lake. Frank enjoyed helping at the family game room and was known by many as "Pops". A special thank you to his son Mark who with his love and loyalty honored his promise to keep Frank home as long as possible. FRIENDS MAY CALL AT THE BAKER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 640 W. GRAY ST. ELMIRA, ON THURSDAY, MARCH 21, 2019 FROM 4-6PM. FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT THE FUNERAL HOME ON FRIDAY, MARCH 22, AT 11:00AM. REVEREND JOHN DESOCIO OFFICIATING. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW WITH FULL MILITARY HONORS IN ST. PETER & PAUL'S CEMETERY, ELMIRA.