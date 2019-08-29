Services
Vedder and Scott Funeral Home
122 N. Genessee St.
Montour Falls, NY 14865
607-535-2396
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:30 PM
Resources
Frank B. Morton


1922 - 2019
Frank B. Morton Obituary
Frank B. Morton

Watkins Glen - Frank B. "Mort" Morton, 96, of Watkins Glen, NY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 after a brief illness. Frank was born on October 27, 1922 in Rochester, NY, the son of the late Francis and Abigail Kerrigan Morton. He was predeceased by his wife, Theresa Frawley Morton, sisters, Dorothy Robertson, Grace Caplin and Ruth Egnaczak, brother, Thomas Morton, and sons, James and Paul Morton.

Frank attended Elmira Free Academy and served in the Army during World War II. He worked at electrical supply warehouses in Elmira, retiring in 1987. Frank was the favorite uncle who taught his sons, nieces and nephews how to swim at his cottage on Big Pond. He loved to walk, often walking 5 miles a day on Elmira's Southside and later in Wellsburg. Frank volunteered with Meals on Wheels and enjoyed helping others.

Frank is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Christopher and Sue Morton of Watkins Glen, Lori Baney (Paul) Morton and Scott Morton of Elmira; granddaughters, Sara Morton and Haleigh Morton of Elmira; grandsons, Chris Jr. of Watkins Glen, Zach Morton (Katie Richardson), Andrew Morton of Elmira; great granddaughter, Makenzee Morton; and by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10:30 am - 12:30 pm at Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls. Frank's funeral service will follow at 12:30 pm. Frank will be laid to rest at Woodlawn National Cemetery with the love of his life, Theresa, and near his sons James (Vietnam) and Paul (Cold War). Arrangements have been entrusted to Vedder and Scott Funeral Home in Montour Falls, NY. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
