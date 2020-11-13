Frank B. ReynoldsHorseheads - Frank B. Reynolds, age 96 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Bethany Manor. Born on September 17, 1924 in Corning, NY, he was the son of the late Charles Ray and Lepha (Nyles) Reynolds. Frank was a graduate of Northside High School. He married Laura Nash on Feb,14, 1952, she predeceased him on April 9, 2016. He worked as a self-employed homebuilder in Elmira/Corning area before his retirement.Frank is survived by his brother-in law Wayne Nash and Wayne's wife Darla. sons and daughters, Frank Reynolds Jr., David Reynolds, Betsy and Gordon Reynolds-Foe, Linda and Jeff Reynolds-Heffer, as well as grandchildren Jessica (Adam) Beebe with their children Drew and Grayson, Kristopher (Ally) Foe and their daughter Marin, and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents and his wife, Frank was predeceased by his brothers Charles (Stub), Marcus (Sam) and Paul.It was Frank's wish that there be no services. Phillips Funeral Home, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's name may be sent to: the Big Flats Historical Museum or a charity of ones' choice.