1/
Frank B. Reynolds
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank B. Reynolds

Horseheads - Frank B. Reynolds, age 96 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Bethany Manor. Born on September 17, 1924 in Corning, NY, he was the son of the late Charles Ray and Lepha (Nyles) Reynolds. Frank was a graduate of Northside High School. He married Laura Nash on Feb,14, 1952, she predeceased him on April 9, 2016. He worked as a self-employed homebuilder in Elmira/Corning area before his retirement.

Frank is survived by his brother-in law Wayne Nash and Wayne's wife Darla. sons and daughters, Frank Reynolds Jr., David Reynolds, Betsy and Gordon Reynolds-Foe, Linda and Jeff Reynolds-Heffer, as well as grandchildren Jessica (Adam) Beebe with their children Drew and Grayson, Kristopher (Ally) Foe and their daughter Marin, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Frank was predeceased by his brothers Charles (Stub), Marcus (Sam) and Paul.

It was Frank's wish that there be no services. Phillips Funeral Home, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's name may be sent to: the Big Flats Historical Museum or a charity of ones' choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9212
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved