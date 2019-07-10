|
FRANK B. WYRE
Odessa - Age 94, of Odessa and formerly Watkins Glen, passed away July 8, 2019.
Frank retired from Ingersoll-Rand in Painted Post. He was a volunteer for many years with Schuyler County Ambulance.
The family will receive friends and relatives at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen on Thursday (July 11) from 4pm-6pm; followed by a Celebration of Life service at 6:00pm at the funeral home; interment at Lakeview Cemetery.
He was born on October 2, 1924, the son of Josiah and Lena Wyre. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Edward and Josiah, twin brother William, and wife Agnes.
He is survived by 11 children, Frances (Robert) Sample, Penny (David) Russell, Shirley O'Dea (Charlie Wilson), Frank Wyre, Jr., Edward (Gail) Wyre, Wilma Wyre, Karen Murphy, Debra (Ronald) Alexander, David Wyre, John (Lori) Wyre, Barbara (David) Miller; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations in his memory may be made to Schuyler County Ambulance, PO Box 2, Watkins Glen, NY 14891. You may express condolences online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 10, 2019