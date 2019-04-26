|
Frank E. Hungerford
Elmira Heights,NY - Frank E. Hungerford Age 79 of Elmira Heights, NY passed away on Wednesday April 24 , 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born March 18, 1940 in Elmira,NY the son of the late Frank H. and Anna Irene Brink Hungerford. Frank married his wife , Joan M. Reinhart Hungerford on June 24 , 1961 and they would have celebrated their 58th Wedding Anniversary on June 24, 2019. He retired from Hardinge Brothers, Inc. with over 40 years of dedicated service. Frank was a member of The Horseheads American Legion Post # 442 SOL . Frank was pre-deceased by his father Frank H. Hungerford on August 12 , 1974 and by his mother Anna Irene Brink Hungerford on July 11 , 2005 and by his sister Anna I. Conklin on April 5 , 2012. He loved his family and friends and treasured the time he spent with them. Frank is survived by his loving and devoted wife Joan M. Reinhart Hungerford ; son: Frank E. Hungerford Jr. of Elmira,NY; daughters and sons-in-law : Sherri and Mark Erickson of Elmira Heights, NY and Tina M. and Michael Matera of Horseheads, NY ; grandchildren : Dana Erickson, Brittany Miller , and Brennan & Dana Hungerford ; great grandchildren: Cameron Hungerford and Colby Hungerford ; sisters: Virginia A. Ashley of Horseheads, NY , and Carol M. Brewer of Elmira, NY ; brother and sister-in-law: David H. and Kathleen Hungerford of Horseheads, NY ; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: James and Ruth Reinhart of Pine City,NY ; several nieces, nephews , cousins, and a host of caring friends . Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Sunday April 28, 2019 from 2-5 PM . Frank's Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday April 29, 2019 at 10 AM. Interment in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY . Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com . The Family will provide their own flowers and those wishing may remember Frank through memorials to CareFirst 3805 Meads Creek Road Painted Post, NY 14870.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019