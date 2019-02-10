|
|
Frank Gilbert
Anderson, SC - Frank R. Gilbert, age 75 formerly of Elmira, passed away Mon. Feb. 4, 2019. Family and friends will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira on Tues. Feb. 12, 2019 between the hours of 4-7 p.m. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place Wed at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church. Graveside services will follow at St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded Mr. Gilbert. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.caywoodsfuneralhome.com Sunday evening.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019