Frank Joseph Bober
Pine City - Frank Joseph Bober died of natural causes on August 22, 2019 at his home in Pine City, NY. Born on August 3, 1924 in Elmira Heights, NY, he recently celebrated his 95th birthday. He was the last surviving sibling of 8. In 1947 he married Lorraine Held of Elmira, NY who passed away in 2010. Frank is survived by their children: JoAnn Georger of Charlotte, NC; Linda Hurn of Syracuse, NY; Michael & Elizabeth (Meehan) of Canadice, NY; Thomas & Kathy (Kugler) of Burleson, TX; James & Victoria (Payne) of Bloomfield, NY. A daughter, Elaine died at birth. Frank had 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
One of Frank's early jobs was working at Eldridge Park on the merry-go-round as a ring arm feeder where he delighted in feeding brass rings. Frank became a precision tool and die maker working at several manufacturing facilities in the area, eventually retiring from Elmira Stamping & Manufacturing as Vice President. In the early days of television he seized the opportunity to make additional money to support his growing family by repairing TVs & radios.
Frank was a proficient, self-taught craftsman, designing & building his home from the ground up. In addition to mastering all of the building trades, he was an artisan, making fine furniture and other things from black walnut wood he harvested from his property. He appreciated the beauty and craftsmanship in common objects like coins and stamps. Frank & Lorraine traveled extensively, including countless polka weekends and cruises, making many long term friendships along the way.
Frank was a proud veteran serving in WWII & the Korean conflict. A Navy Signalman 1st Class Petty Officer he participated in the "D day" invasion and was awarded the French Medal of Honor along with several other service awards. His last service related mission was with Honor Flight in 2012 to view the military monuments in Washington, DC. Frank was very impressed by Honor Flight. In lieu of flowers he requested donations be made in his name to: Honor Flight, Inc., 175 South Tuttle Road, Springfield, OH 45505, or one of their local hubs.
His family invites you to join them at St. Casimir's RC church in Elmira, NY for his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, 9/14, 10:00 AM where Frank was an active parishioner serving on many committees over the years. Immediately following mass he will be buried with military honors at Sts. Peter & Paul's cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019