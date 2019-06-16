Services
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park, Montgomery
South Williamsport - Frank M. Vittorio, 63, of South Williamsport, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport. He was born in Clifton Springs, New York on May 30, 1955 to the late John and Marguerite (Cristini) Vittorio.

Frank served his country in the Vietnam War while in the Army from 1972-1975 and was in President Nixon's Army in Washington, D.C. He also served in the Navy and was stationed in the Great Lakes. He worked most of his life as a contractor, steeple jack and owner of Vittorio's and Sons. He was a member of the Galeton Masonic Lodge 602, Baldwin Commandery No. 22 Knights Templar, and Tioga Royal Arch Chapter No. 193.

Frank is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Anita (Earle) Vittorio, two sons, Christopher Brown, and Jonathan Vittorio, two stepsons, Keith and Shawn Knecht, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, two sisters, Leadith Vittorio and Catherine Fulkrod, an uncle, Paul Cristini, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Frank is preceded in death by a son, Scott Vittorio.

There will be a memorial service on Friday, June 28 at 1:00pm at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Montgomery followed by a gathering at the South Williamsport Recreation Park.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.jamesmaneval.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 16, 2019
