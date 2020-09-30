1/
Frank Senkiw
Frank Senkiw

Chula Vista, CA - Frank Senkiw, 90 years of age, passed away peacefully at home on Friday (September 25, 2020) of natural causes.

Frank resided in Chula Vista, CA with family by his side. He was predeceased by his beloved wife "Billie," and survived by his daughter Alisha, son Charles, daughter in-law JoAnn, as well as his grandson and great grandchildren.

Frank was the son of Nellie & Charles Senkiw and one of 10 children. He is survived by his sister Rose Houper, and brother Clayton Senkiw. Frank was predeceased by his brothers and sisters Sophie, Anna, Helen, Mary, Nicholas, Thomas and George.

Frank graduated from Thomas Edison High School then made a 30 year career in the Navy as a respected Officer / Engineer. Frank was stationed in numerous places throughout the world and settled in San Diego. He very much enjoyed bowling, and fishing with his grandson and will truly be missed.




Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
