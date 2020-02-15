|
Franklin H. Westlake
Horseheads,NY - Franklin H. Westlake Age 91 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Thursday February 13, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Franklin was born June 1, 1928 in Elmira, NY, the son of the late Frank Westlake Jr. and Lena Harvey Westlake. He and his wife, Marie (Besley), were both graduates of Horseheads High School Class of 1947. Franklin and Marie's long life together began when Marie was selling tickets to the high school dance. When she asked him if he wanted to buy a ticket, he responded that he would buy two tickets but only if she would go with him to the dance. Franklin and Marie were married April 14, 1949 and celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary last year. Franklin retired from NYSEG's Hickling Station working for over 41 years as a boiler operator, shift foreman and then trainer. In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by son-in-law James Brink and his brother William Westlake. Franklin loved spending time at the family cottage on Seneca Lake, fishing, bowling, hunting, tinkering in the garage and working on any and all household "fix-it" projects. He is survived by his wife of nearly 71 years Marie; daughters: Linda Westlake of Lansing, NY, Sherry Brink of Horseheads, NY, and Diane (Jim) Cannella of Salida, CO; grandchildren: Richard (Andrea) Brink of Horseheads, NY, Gary (Annie) Brink of Bayonne, NJ; great grandchildren: Benjamin & Avery Brink and Zachary & Jenna Brink; brother and sister-in-law: David and Mary Ann Westlake of Horseheads, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on February 21, 2020 from 4:00-6:00PM, with a memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to First Presbyterian Church Horseheads or CareFirst.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 20, 2020