Fred E. Flick
Elmira - Fred E. Flick, age 75, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira. He shared 45 years of marriage with the late Joan B. (Mattison) Flick, prior to her passing in 2011. He was born on October 13, 1943, in Geneva, NY, the son of the late Clifford and Lois (Steadman) Flick.
Fred took great pride in having served our country in the United States Army and retired as a Staff Sergeant (E6) in 2003. His greatest love and primary occupation, both in the military and as a civilian, was cooking. He was employed to cook for the New York State Correctional facilities and was always responsible for preparing the holiday meals for his family. In his later years, Fred became a born again Christian, having developed a direct and personal relationship with God. To assist in that relationship and journey, he became a faithful member of the New Hope Baptist Church in Millport, NY. Some of Fred's hobbies and interests included camping, fishing, collecting toy Hess trucks and watching NASCAR, specifically Dale Earnhardt, Sr. He will be dearly missed by family and friends for his wonderful food, generous personality and willingness to always lend a hand.
Left to cherish his memory are his three children, Kenneth E. Flick (Cheree), of Pine City, April E. Fitzwater (Edward), of Elmira, and Kyle Flick (Gail), of Tennessee; five grandchildren, Lauren, Kenneth Jr., Jessie, Shade and Madison; several great grandchildren; sisters, Alice and Barb; several nieces and nephews; many dear friends.
In addition to his parents and beloved wife, Joan, Fred was preceded in death by his twin brother, Tom, along with four other siblings, Jerry, James, John and Mary.
Memorial donations can be made in Fred's name to the New Hope Baptist Church, PO Box 154, Millport, NY 14864.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., 139 Main Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901. Fred's funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Jack Deyo officiating. Burial will take place in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Morris, PA, with full military honors. To share your fondest memories of Fred, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019