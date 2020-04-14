|
|
Fred Ellwyn Howell
February 12, 1937 - April 9, 2020
Fred Howell was born in Elmira, NY, the third son of Chester and Isabel Lowman Howell. His arrival was joyously anticipated and when this sturdy, happy and cooperative baby arrived on the planet, he was most fortunate to have not only a loving mother to care for him but the bonus of a grandmother. His childhood was similar to many at that time who lived in a small American city; bicycles, baseball games in vacant lots, neighbors who knew you and watched out for you, and from a young age freedom to come and go. It was that freedom that was given to him in his home and community that Fred carried with him all of his life.
He went to Elmira schools and joined in with all the academic, sporting and social opportunities that were available. He was fortunate to have the Keuka Lake summer experience where he learned the magic and lure of water and the challenging responsibility of boating for fun and competition. He attended Mount Hermon School for the last two years of high school where he joined their sacred music chorale, an experience of history, music and sacredness that never left him and continued through many years with the Newburyport Choral Society.
He attended Carnegie Institute of Technology, now Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania and received a Bachelor of Science decree. There he learned to appreciate the performing and visual arts for he was quite interested in being around the woman who was to become his wife and she was usually found appreciating Pittsburgh's robust cultural life.
They married, Fred completed his time with the US Army Reserves, joined the family business and in the successive years had three children.
Work, children, as well as an active community service life filled and fulfilled their time and energy. But soon it was time to again move on to the next stage of life, striking out on one's own, moving to New England where they expanded their lives with work and civic activities, cultural life, exercise, traveling and enjoying grown children and grandchildren.
As I write this story of Fred, the outline of his life, it seemed to me to have a great similarly to an LL Bean demographic. Perhaps Fred's life was that demographic but there was so much more to it.
What was his legacy to this world, what did he leave us with?
I found Fred's legacy in a booklet that his children gave him for his 80th birthday
80 Life Lessons We Learned From FRED
Memories From Liz, Chester, Mary February 12, 2017
Although each child had specifics for their own lives, these are the lessons that had commonality.
Seek Adventure
Tell the truth
Don't spend beyond your means
How to build a budget, balance your checkbook and save money
Give to charity
Take responsibility for your actions
You have the right to expect equal pay for equal work
Put the clutch in before you shift gears
How to change a tire, shovel a walk, mow a lawn, clean a fish, sail a boat, and glaze a window after you have put a baseball through it
Respect your mother
Confront people when something is not right and hold them accountable for it
Clean your plate and if you have trouble, ask Dad
Never go back on your word
Listen to others and not always talk first
How to burp/belch loudly
Personal integrity is very important and not be compromised
Elders deserve respect
Keep your hands to yourself
Your house will never be robbed if classical music is playing
Always trim your sails
Fred knew that if his children learned these basic truths, skills, that it would be the good foundation for their lives, that no matter whether the weather was fair or foul, these lessons would be their centerboard to lower or raise depending on life's currents, the compass that would keep them on an even keel heading in the right direction; that these lessons would have the capacity for happiness and contribution. Fred could teach these rules because he lived these rules and knew their power for your life. Those he wanted to hand down to his children, the next generation. That he did.
As we as a family begin to honor Fred's life for this final time, it seems appropriate to share a few more of his life lessons to keep us all skipping down the yellow brick road to happiness:
A sense of humor makes life more bearable Put lots of celery and onion in the stuffing Put the top back on the toothpaste Always wash your wine glass out before pouring new wine
Well done Fred. We will miss you.
Fred Ellwyn Howell is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janet Heller Howell; their children, Elizabeth Lowman Howell of Portland, OR, Chester Everts Howell of Newburyport, MA, Mary Trimble Howell and son-in-law Jeffery David Shapiro of Hanover, NH; grandchildren, Matthew Heller and Claire Sheehan Shapiro, Samuel Howell Shapiro, Lucas Sander Shapiro, Ashlyn Howell and Sophie Stone Howell; sisters-in-law, Mary Annetta Trimble Heller Smith and Elizabeth Harkrader Howell; nephews and nieces, Richard Heller and Amanda Dow Smith and their children, Peter and Lydia; Charles Humphery Smith and Nancy Pon; James Richard and Melanie Moran Sophia and their children James and Julia; Thomas and Katherine Howell Rhoelke and their children Emma and Benjamin; Sarah Burt Howell and Jennifer Donahue and their son Charlie. He is predeceased by two brothers, Jack Martin Howell and George Lowman Howell, sister-in-law, Harriet Stone Heller and her son David Neish Heller, brother-in-law, Robert Young Smith and his son, Robert Young Smith Jr.
Funeral and internment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Elmira NY at a later date.
Donations in Fred's name may be sent to Finger Lakes Boating Museum,
8231 Pleasant Valley Rd, Hammondsport, NY 14840, or Friends of Woodlawn Cemetery of Elmira, Inc., P.O. Box 1303, Elmira NY 14902-1303 or a .
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020