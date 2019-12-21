Services
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Resources
88, of Galeton, PA, died Friday, December 20, 2019. Born February 2, 1931, in Galeton, he was the son of John J. and Mary Carney Long. On July 20, 1952, in Galeton, he married the former F. Virginia Hartman, who predeceased him on November 7, 2009. They owned and operated a dairy farm on the Long Farm on West Branch Road. Surviving are: a daughter-in-law, Deborah J. Long of Galeton; three grandsons, Joshua E. (Carrie) Long of Knoxville, Chad E. (Heather) Long of Milford, DE, Brett A. Long of Johnson City, TN; a great-granddaughter, Jaley Long; four step-great-grandchildren; a brother, Art Long of Rochester, NY; nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a son, Roger E. Long; and seven siblings, Mildred, June, Charlie, Johnny, Harry, Sam, and Judy. Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, PA on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2:00 - 3:00 PM. Memorials may be made to the Galeton Public Library, 5 Park Lane, Galeton, PA 16922. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
