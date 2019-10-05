|
|
Fred W. Mack
Westfield - Fred W. Mack, age 89 of Westfield passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his son's house with his family by his side.
Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 222 W. Main St., Westfield on Friday, October 11th, 6:00 - 8:00 PM and on Saturday, October 12th, 12:00 - 1:00 PM. A memorial service will be held immediately following on Saturday, 1:00 PM. Burial with military honors will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Knoxville. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019