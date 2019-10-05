Services
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
222 West Main Street
Westfield, PA 16950
(814) 367-5700
Fred W. Mack

Fred W. Mack

Westfield - Fred W. Mack, age 89 of Westfield passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his son's house with his family by his side.

Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 222 W. Main St., Westfield on Friday, October 11th, 6:00 - 8:00 PM and on Saturday, October 12th, 12:00 - 1:00 PM. A memorial service will be held immediately following on Saturday, 1:00 PM. Burial with military honors will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Knoxville. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019
