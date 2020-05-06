|
|
Frederic M. Wagner
Elmira - Age 85, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. Fred was born and raised in Elmira the son of Oscar and Pauline (Free) Wagner. He is predeceased by his sister Lois Spencer. Fred is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Laura Cisco Wagner; children, with their families: Lynne Wagner of Tioga PA with Jeffrey Heffner and her children, Nichelle (Benjamin) Appleby, Shauna (Matthew) Wright; Diane Novotny of Elmira and husband Brett, with her children, Mandy Walker and Darren Walker; Frederic C. Wagner of Lindley and wife Kimberly with their children, Colton, Mitchel and Braden; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Janet Schroeder of Bath with Don Warren and her children Jeffrey and Joseph Schroeder; nephew and niece Steve and Dena Spencer, children of Lois Spencer. Fred worked for the Boy Scouts of America for many years, prior to working for Ithaco, Inc. in Ithaca from where he retired. An avid gun enthusiast Fred made his own bullets, enjoyed target shooting with rifles, pistols and muzzle loaders, and was a lifelong member of the NRA. He and Laura enjoyed travelling, including two trips to Europe. Private family services will be held.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 6 to May 10, 2020