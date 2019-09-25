|
|
Frederick Allyn Smith
Beverly Hills, FL - The Service of Remembrance for Mr. Frederick Allyn Smith, age 88 years, of Beverly Hills, will be held 11:00 Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. Entombment will follow at Memorial Gardens, Beverly Hills. Friends may call from 10:00 am until the time of service Thursday at the chapel. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Mr. Smith was born in Windsor, New York and came to Beverly Hills 27 years ago Horseheads, New York. He was a retired Foreman for Westinghouse Electric and a member of Calvary Baptist, Horseheads, New York. Mr. Smith was an accomplished musician playing the trumpet and saxophone in the Nature Coast Community Band. He enjoyed restoring old cars and spending time with his family. Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his wife: Mrs. Lida E. Smith (2012); a daughter: Mrs. Cheryl Betzer (2017); and 2 Granddaughters: Carissa Leigh Betzer and Jennifer Lynn Turner (2012). Surviving are his Son: Jeffrey Smith, Fort Pierce; 3 daughters: Dawn (Richard) Robinson, Beverly Hills; Cynthia (Kevin) Gleason, Port St. Lucie; Patricia (Harold) Sparling, Corning, NY; 10 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild. Arrangements under the direction of the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019