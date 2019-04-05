Services
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 732-7081
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Brooks


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frederick Brooks Obituary
Frederick Brooks

Elmira - Age 88 died peacefully in his sleep on Sun. Mar. 31, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Nancy A. Brooks; three daughters, Lynn, Lisa, and Bonnie; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Fred graduated from Mansfield University before receiving his Master's Degree in Mathematics from Penn State University. He was employed his entire career by IBM. Fred was a loving, caring family man with a wonderful sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family. At his request, there will be no public services.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now