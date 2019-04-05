|
Frederick Brooks
Elmira - Age 88 died peacefully in his sleep on Sun. Mar. 31, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Nancy A. Brooks; three daughters, Lynn, Lisa, and Bonnie; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Fred graduated from Mansfield University before receiving his Master's Degree in Mathematics from Penn State University. He was employed his entire career by IBM. Fred was a loving, caring family man with a wonderful sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family. At his request, there will be no public services.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019