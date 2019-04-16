Services
Kalec Funeral Home
705 E. Church St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-734-6196
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Kalec Funeral Home
705 E. Church St.
Elmira, NY 14901
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Woodlawn National Cemetery
Frederick "Freddy" Dewitt Obituary
Frederick "Freddy" Dewitt

Elmira - It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Frederick "Freddy" Dewitt, age 70 who passed on April 9th, after a brief illness. Fred was born and raised in Elmira, New York to the late Theodore and Myra Jean Dewitt. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Katherine; his children, Myra (Rob), Casey, June, Freddy and Heather; His sister, Pammy (Rodger) and brother, Teddy. He was loved by his granddaughters and thankful for his many friends. For years, Fred was the pitcher for several Elmira fast-pitch softball leagues. There he earned the nickname "Fast Freddy". When he wasn't playing softball, he enjoyed fishing and always knew where the "fish were biting". He spent the majority of his free time scouting garage sales and flea markets looking for a good deal. He was retired from Totem Taxi where he was a driver and dispatcher for over 30 years. Freddy was a US Army Veteran, Vietnam. The family would like to give sincere thanks to Joey Decker, Diana Mattison and Billy Mattison who went out of their way to help him in his time of need. Calling Hours will be held at The Kalec Funeral Home Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. in Elmira, NY. A graveside services will be held shortly after at 3 p.m. in Woodlawn National Cemetery with full military honors.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
