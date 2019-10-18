Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Frieda E. Falletta


1920 - 2019
Elmira - Age 99 1/2, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Frieda Elizabeth Spalla was born on February 14, 1920, in Youngstown OH a daughter of Philip and Giovanna "Jennie" (Martorana) Spalla. Frieda trained as a nurse prior to and during WWII. She married Carl Joseph Falletta on September 14, 1946. He predeceased her on February 4, 1999. She is also predeceased by son-in-law Brett Cramer. Frieda was the owner of Falletta's Used Goods in Elmira. She is survived by her four devoted children and their spouses: Carole and William Carroll of Grand Island NY, Judith Falletta Cramer of Fairfax VA, Jerome and Sharon Falletta of Groton NY, and Carl Falletta Jr. of Las Vegas NV; her four adoring grandchildren: Elisabeth (Timothy) Probst of Bluffton SC, Julie (Jeffrey) Hy of Tonawanda NY, Alison Cramer of Burke VA, and Brett Cramer of Irvine CA. Frieda is also survived by two great-grandchildren: Jackson and Benjamin Probst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Frieda on Friday, October 25, 2019, 1:30 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1100 W. Church Street, Elmira. Committal prayers and interment will follow at Woodlawn National Cemetery. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019
