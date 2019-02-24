Services
From the family of Gary L. Phillips

Thank you - We would like to give special thanks to the staff at Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center; especially Justin, Heather, Ashley, and Abbi (a.k.a. Keriann), who provided care that was over and beyond their duties. We would also like to thank Manzari's Grill, for the excellent food and service provided for Gary's celebration of life, and also the many family and friends who came to celebrate with our family.

Our heartfelt

appreciation,

Nancy (mother)

Gail & Donna (sisters)
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
