Gail Marie Grim Lewis Fritz



Elmira - Age 86, died peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Joseph's Skilled Nursing Facility in Elmira, NY. Gail was born June 12, 1934 in Louisville, Kentucky the daughter of the late Burr Grim and Margaret Vonderlin. She married twice, 1953 to John F. Lewis and 1974 to the late Herbert F. Fritz. Gail is predeceased by her step-father Raymond Freedman. She is survived by her three children: Nancy (Gordon) Strobridge of Elmira, NY; Mark (Robin) Lewis of Elmira, NY; Raymond (Lou Ann) Lewis of Tallahassee, Fl. She leaves behind her beloved brother John (Carol) Grim of Syracuse, NY. She also leaves six grandchildren: Jenifer (Chad) Beatty, BJ Lewis, Cory (Sue) Lewis; Amanda Lewis, Samantha (Eric) Domineski; David Lewis: three great grandchildren: Elijah Lewis; Lily Lewis; Benjamin Lewis: two nieces Karen Grim, Katie (Darryl) Lovato: and nephew Paul (Michelle) Grim. Gail graduated from Southside High School in 1953. Following the births of her three children, she went to work as a waitress at the Mark Twain Hotel in the Connecticut Yankee Room followed by Artistic Greeting Card Company as the switchboard operator and Arnot Ogden Hospital in the Payroll Office. After marrying her second husband she moved to Cincinnati, Ohio before returning to Elmira in 1979. She then became a long-time volunteer at the Arnot Ogden Hospital until 2017. Gail loved spending time with family and friends, crocheting, word search puzzles, traveling, bowling, was a member of the Ladies Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and a communicant at St. Mary's Church. Family extends appreciation to her special friends: Peggy Monitello, Art Drake, Beverly Gorman and Gail Kennedy. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the exceptional and professional staff at St. Joseph's Skilled Nursing Unit. Gail was a resident just shy of 3 years. During the past 9 months in dealing with the COVID crisis they became her extended family when her own could not visit. Thank you Dr. Schiavone, staff on A-3, C-3, D-3 and 5th floor Activities for all your compassion and care. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Gail at St. Mary's Church in Elmira. Burial will be at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Gail with a donation to Arnot Ogden-St. Joseph's Skilled Nursing Unit, 555 St. Joseph's Boulevard, Elmira, NY 14901. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.









