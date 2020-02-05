|
Garry Arthur Sowersby
Garry Arthur Sowersby, born on March 9, 1936 and a lifelong resident of the Village of Riverside, left his adoring family and joined his bride Shirley, in the presence of his Lord, on Monday February 3, 2020.
Garry graduated from Painted Post High School in 1954. He married Shirley Thomas in October of 1956 and immediately deployed to Dreux Air Force base, Paris, France during the Korean conflict. Returning home, Garry spent the next 40 years of his life in vivid techni-color as a printer/die setter with Corning Inc. Box Factory, Weyerhaeuser, and United Divider corrugation manufacturing facilities.
He was your typical hometown boy, and even ferried down the Cohocton river on an iceberg, much to his parents dismay. He represented the City of Corning Little League All Stars in the 1948 Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA and was inducted into the local Hall of Fame in 2008 for that milestone. In his early adult years, he enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and coaching Little League baseball. As the years rolled by, he enjoyed reading, tinkering around the house, flying his American Flag, and watching his grandkids grow.
Garry is survived by his three daughters - Carol Marshall of Elmira, NY, Julie Sowersby of Baldwinville, MA, and Amy O'Dell of Corning, NY. He has five granddaughters - Sara Schichtel of Elmira, NY, Nikki Cyganiewicz and Abbie Tackeberry of Baldwinville, MA, and Megan and Camryn O'Dell of Corning, NY. He was also blessed with three great grandchildren, Deklan Goodwin of Elmira, NY, and Chloe Nunez, and Lailah Tackeberry of Baldwinville, MA. He is also survived by his four brothers-in-law, Elmer Borden, Ken Brew, Jon Erickson, and Ken (Marilyn) Thomas, along with many special nieces and nephews on both sides of his family. Garry was pre-deceased by his wife Shirley, son-in-law Rick, parents Donald and Doris, brothers William, Hiram, Kendall, and Skip, sisters Georgia, Donna, Tiny, Tommy, and Jennie. His in-laws Kenneth and Mildred Thomas, sisters-in-law Betty Borden, Eloise Brew, and Pamela Erickson.
Garry was an honest, hard-working, simple man who was most happy when he was just at home with his family - and there he stayed until the day he decided to leave.
None of this would have been possible without the watchful eyes of our Riverside crew - Pam & Kevin, Linda & Mike, and the entire Morey family - A huge thank you for being our eyes and ears and helping him stay where he was happiest. To Drs. Michael Cilip and Abdul Waheed, thank you for the quality of life and level of comfort you enabled him to have while in your care.
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenters Funeral Home, 14 East Pulteney Street, on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. A celebration of Garry's life will take place at the funeral home on Saturday at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Coopers Plains Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020