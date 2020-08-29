Garth C. "Bucky" Wade Sr.
Horseheads - Garth C. "Bucky" Wade Sr. Age 82 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Thursday August 27, 2020. Garth was born on November 11, 1937 in Elmira, NY the son of the late John L. "Tim" and Vivian C. Marshall Wade Jr. Mr. Wade was a Veteran serving his country with the U.S. Navy. Garth married his wife, Patricia A. Laudenslager Wade, on August 15, 1959 and they just celebrated their 61st Wedding Anniversary. Garth was a news reporter/journalist for The Elmira Star Gazette and a retired Bus Driver with the Horseheads Central School District. Garth was an active member and Deacon of The First Presbyterian Church of Horseheads. He was pre-deceased by his parents, his son Timothy G. Wade in 1978 and his brother Timothy J. Wade in 1945 as well as his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Walter and Joanne Laudenslager. Garth loved his family and friends and treasured the time he spent with them. Mr. Wade is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Patricia; daughter: Sherry Schaefer of Penfield, NY; sons and daughters-in-law: Garth C. and Jennifer Wade Jr. of Sanger, CA and Michael S. and Wan Wade of Charlotte, NC; 9 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-laws: Nancy and Jan Muddle of Lincolnton, NC and Carol and Arnie True of Port Orange, FL; brother and sister-in-law: Tom and Mary Wade of Montour Falls, NY; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Bob and Sue Hendrickson of Newton, NH and Larry and Anne Hendrickson of Carlisle, PA; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of caring friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Thursday September 3, 2020 from 4-6 PM. Garth's Funeral Service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 6PM with Rev. Aaron Frank officiating. Full Military Honors will be accorded Mr. Wade at the Funeral Home . He will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, everyone must wear a face mask and follow the social distancing guidelines. Words of Condolence and memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
