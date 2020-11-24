1/
Gary Alden Knaus
1947 - 2020
Gary Alden Knaus

Horseheads, NY - Knaus, Gary Alden

Age 73, of Horseheads, NY, passed away at home on Monday, November 23, 2020. He was born in Wellsboro, PA on January 17, 1947 to the late Clarence and Eva (Clark) Knaus. Gary is survived by his wife, Lovie Ann Knaus and their beloved dog companion, Trixie; daughters, Anne Owen, Lenore Engle and Jennifer Santucci; sister, Dawn (Lee) Kitson; grandchildren, Becca Luter, Morgan Engle, Sean Owen, Kaitlyn Owen, Lyndsay Santucci, Brendan Santucci and Noah Alden Santucci; great-grandchildren, Cashlyn Powell, Axel Wilson and Eleanor Luter. It was Gary's wish that no services be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.




Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
