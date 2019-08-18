|
|
Gary B. Lake
Horseheads, NY - Passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the age of 69. Gary was born on July 2, 1950 in Lansing, MI a son of the late Burton and Mildred Jones Lake. Gary is also predeceased by his son, Derek Lake in 2006. Gary grew up in Farmington, MI and attended Michigan State University where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta and received his MBA at Xavier University. Since 1998, Gary was President of CemeCon Inc. in Big Flats, NY, a wholly owned subsidiary of CemeCon AG located in Germany. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Martha Jane Hoberg Lake; son, Ryan (Alexis) Lake and daughter, Alexis (Joshua) Worthy and several extended family members. Relatives and friends are invited to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 2PM - 7PM. A Memorial Service will follow at 7:15PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Derek Lake Memorial Scholarship c/o Ryan Lake, 8 Elmwood Lane, Painted Post, NY 14870. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Gary's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2019