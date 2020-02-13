|
|
Gary D. Andrewlavage
Elizabethtown, PA - Gary D. Andrewlavage Age 61 of Elizabethtown, PA passed away peacefully after an extended illness at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Born in Elmira, NY, he was the son of the late William and Wanda Andrewlavage. Gary was the beloved husband of Christine Andrewlavage, and they celebrated 36 years of marriage this past June. In addition to his wife, Gary is survived by two sons: Brian Andrewlavage and his wife Melanie of Denver, NC, and Joshua Andrewlavage and his fiancée Jessy Clark of Portland, OR, who recently granted the family with the joy of the first grandson, Milo David Andrewlavage; his sister Maurina Ruggiero and her husband Tony of Horseheads, NY; his brother Bill Andrewlavage of Honeoye, NY; niece Erica Yearick of Denver, CO, his dear mother-in-law Ann Marie Riggs of Lancaster, along with a host of in-laws, nephews, nieces, and longtime friends. Gary enjoyed a career in commercial construction that spanned over 40 years with many titles from carpenter, to superintendent, to general contractor. He was involved in numerous projects across the Northeast including the construction of multiple Wegmans in Rochester, the Pennsylvania State Capitol remodel, the Lancaster Convention Center restoration, Lancaster Airport Tower remodel, and multiple covered bridge restoration projects across much of rural Pennsylvania. Gary was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for both hunting and fishing. It began with fishing the Susquehanna River during childhood at "The Cottage." While living in Rochester, he enjoyed trolling Lake Ontario and the Finger Lakes. He eventually moved into tournament bass fishing and rose to a semiprofessional level fishing tournaments from Canada to Virginia. Hunting was always a part of his life as well. Whether turkey hunting in the Catskills, bow hunting in Rochester, or fox hunting the farms of Lancaster County, he was always looking for the next great hunting spot. He took great pride in providing the next generation the ability to enjoy the great outdoors through his involvement at the Milton Grove Sportsmen's Club. Anyone who met or knew Gary would agree that he was friendly, caring, and was quick to offer a hand with advice or handyman skills, as long as you offered him a cup of coffee. A Celebration of Gary's life will take place at a future date at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be offered to the , 3001 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011 and Hospice & Community Care of Mount Joy, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17522.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020