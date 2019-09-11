Services
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Strobridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary E. Strobridge


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary E. Strobridge Obituary
Gary E. Strobridge

Elmira - 1971 - 2019

Gary E. Strobridge was taken from us at 49 years old. Gary was a great son who we loved unconditionally. His love of art and music was his past time. He died way too soon in an unforgiving way. Gary was a kind and loving soul. He was loved by more people than he will ever know. He tried to work hard every day to make ends meet. For all of you who loved him as much as we did, keep fighting for him. "Justice For Gary!" Don't ever let them forget him. It was our son today, tomorrow it could be yours. People in the community need to call for change. When he needed help that night, he did not get it. What number do we need to call when people are in trouble without fear of getting hurt or even worse. You people will never know the hurt and heartache you have caused us by your actions. A special thanks to Kevin and Barb Smith, Angie, Penny and Erin Young who have all been great. To all neighbors on Horner Street, thank you! To the friends of Gary, thank you! To our family, thank you! With all of your support we can get through this. We miss him so much...

Love, till we meet you again, Mom and Dad.

To everyone, please keep fighting for "Justice For Gary!" No services will take place at this time. Gary's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olthof Funeral Home
Download Now