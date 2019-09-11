|
|
Gary E. Strobridge
Elmira - 1971 - 2019
Gary E. Strobridge was taken from us at 49 years old. Gary was a great son who we loved unconditionally. His love of art and music was his past time. He died way too soon in an unforgiving way. Gary was a kind and loving soul. He was loved by more people than he will ever know. He tried to work hard every day to make ends meet. For all of you who loved him as much as we did, keep fighting for him. "Justice For Gary!" Don't ever let them forget him. It was our son today, tomorrow it could be yours. People in the community need to call for change. When he needed help that night, he did not get it. What number do we need to call when people are in trouble without fear of getting hurt or even worse. You people will never know the hurt and heartache you have caused us by your actions. A special thanks to Kevin and Barb Smith, Angie, Penny and Erin Young who have all been great. To all neighbors on Horner Street, thank you! To the friends of Gary, thank you! To our family, thank you! With all of your support we can get through this. We miss him so much...
Love, till we meet you again, Mom and Dad.
To everyone, please keep fighting for "Justice For Gary!" No services will take place at this time. Gary's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019