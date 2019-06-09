|
|
Gary K. Kingsley
Elmira Heights - Age 78, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, June 7, 2019. Gary was born in Elmira, a son of the late John C. and Beatrice Biddle Kingsley. He was also predeceased by a brother Russell Kingsley and grandson James E. Wells II. Gary is survived by his wife Shirley Keel Kingsley; son and daughter-in-law Richard D. (Carol) Kingsley of Elmira Heights NY with their children Thomas, Andrew, Kaitlyn Kingsley and Victoria Brown; daughter Susan E. Montalvo of Elmira Heights NY with her sons Neiko and Gino Caelan Montalvo; daughter and son-in-law Naomi J. (Andrew) Avery of Elmira NY with sons Collin and Connor Avery; sisters and brother-in-law, Donna and Jack Fivie, Diane Rodabaugh all of Elmira Heights NY; brother John Douglas Kingsley of Endicott NY: 14 great grandchildren: several nieces, nephews and cousins. Gary was a graduate of Thomas A. Edison High School. He was a longtime driver and dispatcher for the Elmira Heights Fire Department. At his request there will be no services. Family and friends will gather in remembrance at a later date. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 9, 2019