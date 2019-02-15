|
Gary L. Phillips
Horseheads - Gary L. Phillips was born December 7, 1956 in Elmira, NY and passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Elcor Health Services in Horseheads, at the age 62. His father, Lewis Phillips; sister, Pam Phillips; paternal grandparents, Grandma and Pop Pop; maternal grandparents, James and Catherine Williams, all preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving mother, Nancy Hendershott; beloved siblings, Luanne Winick, Gail (Harold) Hanrahan, Jimmy (Judy) Phillips, and Donna Hendershott; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Gary is also survived by his "second family" at Elcor: Justin, Heather, and Ashley. Gary will be remembered for his wonderful, great sense of humor, and for singing his favorite Elvis songs. He was an avid lover of cars and motorcycles as well. A Celebration of Gary's life will take place on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 3-6 pm, at Manzari's Grill, 105 East Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904. Gary's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019