Services
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary VanGorden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Lee VanGorden


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Lee VanGorden Obituary
Gary Lee Van Gorden

Elmira - Gary Lee Van Gorden was born October 8, 1954 in Elmira, NY the son of the late Mary V. (Love) and Earl C. Van Gorden. He passed away peacefully with his spiritual wife, Cathy Phillips, his niece, Sarah Siecieska and his sister Sheila at his side on Thursday, July 11, 2019. His brother, Earl D. Van Gorden also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his children: Corey (Tara) Van Gorden, Dora Van Gorden, and Staci Van Gorden; step-daughters: Christina Stone, and Monica Stone; sister, Sheila (Andrew) Laughlin; brother, Dennis Van Gorden; 12 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; along with several nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Gary retired from Catholic Charities after 10 years of dedicated service. He was an avid outdoorsman and a talented carpenter for all his life. Gary was a jack-of-all-trades. He was a dear friend and loved everyone!

A calling hour will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 5 pm to 6 pm, with a memorial service to follow at 6 pm at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira, NY. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to Esophageal Cancer Awareness Assoc. Inc., P.O. Box 55071 #15530, Boston, MA 02205-5071 in Gary's name. Gary's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from July 17 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olthof Funeral Home
Download Now