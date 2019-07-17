|
|
Gary Lee Van Gorden
Elmira - Gary Lee Van Gorden was born October 8, 1954 in Elmira, NY the son of the late Mary V. (Love) and Earl C. Van Gorden. He passed away peacefully with his spiritual wife, Cathy Phillips, his niece, Sarah Siecieska and his sister Sheila at his side on Thursday, July 11, 2019. His brother, Earl D. Van Gorden also preceded him in death.
He is survived by his children: Corey (Tara) Van Gorden, Dora Van Gorden, and Staci Van Gorden; step-daughters: Christina Stone, and Monica Stone; sister, Sheila (Andrew) Laughlin; brother, Dennis Van Gorden; 12 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; along with several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Gary retired from Catholic Charities after 10 years of dedicated service. He was an avid outdoorsman and a talented carpenter for all his life. Gary was a jack-of-all-trades. He was a dear friend and loved everyone!
A calling hour will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 5 pm to 6 pm, with a memorial service to follow at 6 pm at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira, NY. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to Esophageal Cancer Awareness Assoc. Inc., P.O. Box 55071 #15530, Boston, MA 02205-5071 in Gary's name. Gary's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from July 17 to July 18, 2019