Gary R. Knisely Ii
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary R. Knisely II

Veteran, NY - Age 62, passed away peacefully on Saturday May 23, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital. Gary was born on April 11,1958 in Somerset, PA. He married Neva L. Knisely on March 28, 1981, and had one son Garry Robert Knisely III. Gary retired from the US NAVY after 20 years of serving. After the NAVY, he worked at Sugar & Spice Restaurant, he then began working at Southern Tier News along with beginning his lawn and driveway sealing business. When he wasn't working he enjoyed hunting, camping, and going to see NASCAR and Indy races. He was always helping friends and neighbors in need, Gary, was a great man and will be loved and missed dearly, may he rest in peace. Like he always says "You Cannot Eat The Horns". Donations to Horseheads Food Pantry and The Post 442 Horseheads American Legion in memory of him. The family welcomes your condolences and prayers at this time, but services will be held at a later date. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Gary's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved