Gary R. Knisley Ii
1958 - 2020
Gary R. Knisley II

Veteran, NY - Age 62, passed away peacefully on Saturday May 23, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital. Gary was born on April 11,1958 in Somerset, PA. He is survived by wife, Neva L. Knisely; son Garry Robert Knisely III; father, Gary R. Knisley I; stepfather, Joseph P. Hackwelder; sister, Diana Deaner; brother, David Knisley and aunt Janet Knisley. Gary retired from the US NAVY after 20 years of serving. After the NAVY, he worked at Sugar & Spice Restaurant, he then began working at Southern Tier News along with beginning his lawn and driveway sealing business. When he wasn't working he enjoyed hunting, camping, and going to see NASCAR and Indy races. He was always helping friends and neighbors in need, Gary, was a great man and will be loved and missed dearly, may he rest in peace. Like he always says "You Cannot Eat The Horns". Donations to Horseheads Food Pantry and The Post 442 Horseheads American Legion in memory of him. The family will welcome relatives and friends to the American Legion Post 442, Ithaca Rd., Horseheads, NY on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 1-3PM. As all are welcomed, we will be adhering to NYS regulations for social distancing. Military Honors will be held at 3PM. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Gary's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.




Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
