GARY ROBERTSON
Burdett - Age 76, of Burdett, NY, passed away October 22, 2019. The family will receive friends and relatives at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen on Monday (Oct. 28th) from 6pm-8pm, and Tuesday (Oct. 29th) from 1pm-2pm. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held Tuesday (Oct. 29th) at 2:00pm at the funeral home; followed by interment at the Union Cemetery of Hector in Burdett.
Gary owned and operated Gary Robertson Antiques in Burdett. He was predeceased by his parents, Glenn and Doris; son Michael; and brothers, Gene and Glenn "Bob" Robertson.
He is survived by his wife Betty; 4 children, Nikki (Fred) White of Odessa, Cori (Larry) Janack of Odessa, Adam (Barbara) Robertson of Cayuta, and Jessica Rumsey of Millport; brothers-and-sisters-in-laws, Dale and Cheryl Fitzwater of Branchport, and Melody and Brian LaClair of Webster; 7 grandchildren, Nathan (Taylor) Johnson, Felicia Johnson, Kaetlyn White, E'Lexus Janack, Ciarra Janack, Stephen Jacob, and Kyle Jacob; great-grandson, Isaac Johnson; and his beloved fur babies, Spencer and Shiny.
Memorial donations may be made to the Schuyler County Humane Society, PO Box 427, Montour Falls, NY 14865 (or online at www.SchuylerHumane.org/) You may express condolences to the family online at www.RoyceChedzoy
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019