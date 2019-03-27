|
Gene Murphy
Hector - 72, of Hector, NY, went to his "heavenly home" on March 21, 2019 while at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. Gene was born on June 19, 1946. He lived most of his life in Hector, NY where he was born and raised.
Gene had numerous jobs over the years. He spent much of his time during his youth working on the family farm in Hector, NY. He worked for Wickham's Service Company for several years before he retired. He also worked on other farms and enjoyed working at a John Deere dealership. Wherever Gene worked he was a dedicated employee. In 2012, Gene volunteered in helping to build Schrader Farms Meat Market in Romulus, NY. Of all the jobs he held, he said this was the most rewarding work because they started every day in a time of prayer and the owners and his co-workers were most generous.
Gene was raised in a Christian family, so he stayed with his conviction to be involved in a church fellowship. For the past several years, he enjoyed being a part of the Seneca Community Church in Romulus, NY. Gene was a John Deere enthusiast, was a member of the Finger Lakes Two Cylinder Club and enjoyed participating in the bi-annual New York Two Cylinder EXPO held in Canandaigua, NY.
Gene is survived by his devoted wife, Martha (Honsberger) Murphy of 38 wonderful years. Recently, someone asked Gene how long he was married to Martha and his response was, "Not long enough." Prior to Gene's marriage to Martha, he was married to Vada (Smith) Murphy whereby they had three children: Karen (Matthew) Slezak of Katy, TX; Daniel (Erika) Murphy of Fontana, CA; and Jaime (Kurt) Sickinger of Latham, NY. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Kaitlyn Slezak, Jonathan Slezak, Logan Murphy, Colin Sickinger, and Molly Sickinger; seven living siblings: Paul (Lynda) Murphy, Ronald (Martha) Murphy, Phyllis (Warren) Palmer, Mark (Diann) Murphy, Carol (David) Armstrong, Mary (Frank) Smalley, and Larry Murphy; many nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces and extended family. He was predeceased by his parents, Daniel and Miriam (Kleppinger) Murphy and two siblings Martha Mae Murphy, John Daniel Murphy.
Gene's ingenuity and creativity were amazing. His ability to repair something was always fascinating and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. It brought Gene great pleasure to help someone in need. Gene always had an award-winning smile that was rooted in his faith in Jesus Christ. He had a great desire to live, so that he could continue to help those in need.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Seneca Community Church (5738 State Route 96 Romulus, NY 14541) with a dessert reception to follow in the Fellowship/Commons area.
Memorial donations may be made to Seneca Community Church, 5738 State Route 96, Romulus, NY 14541 or the Falck Cancer Center, 600 Roe Ave, Elmira, NY 14905 or the Finger Lakes Two Cylinder Club (attn: Cheryl Jensen) 1885 Scoon Rd, Geneva, NY 14454.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019