Genevieve A. Stamilio
1920 - 2020
Genevieve A. Stamilio

Horseheads - Genevieve Audrey Stamilio (Sowers), 100 of Horseheads, NY, died on Monday October 12, 2020.

Born on April 12, 1920 in Elkland, PA she was the daughter of the late Wayne and Audrey Sowers of Elmira, NY. In addition to her parents Genevieve was predeceased by her loving husband, Frank J. Stamilio Sr, along with her sister Vera Davenport, Peg Rhode, and brother Richard Sowers.

Genevieve is survived by her two sons, Michael Stamilio of Hershey, PA, Frank (Rose) Stamilio of Southington, CT, brothers, Wayne (Alice) Sowers of Elmira, NY, Jerry (Peg) Sowers of Jupiter, FL, Gary (Shirley) Sowers of York, PA, her grandchildren Scott Stamilio, Melinda Adamec, Joel Stamilio, David Stamilio, Mark Stamilio and Kristen Arndt, her great grandchildren, Ella & Jake Adamec, Kyla Stamilio, Matthew & Rachel nephews, cousins and dear friends

She was a devout catholic and longtime communicant of St Mary's Church in Elmira. Genevieve worked for over 20 years at Westinghouse Electric before retiring. Above all, her family was the most important part of her life and she was happiest when she was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She enjoyed following her beloved Yankees and was a terrific cook and holiday baker.

Family and friends are invited to Genevieve's Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday October 14th at 10:00 am at St Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, 604 Park Place in Elmira. Committal prayers and interment will follow in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery, Elmira.

Walter J. Kent Funeral Home is assisting the family.




Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
