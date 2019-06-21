|
|
Genevieve "Jean" Twardeskie
Elmira - Age 94, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Jean was born in Eynon PA a daughter of John and Caroline (Indyk) Mozdziock. Jean is predeceased by her husband Ignatius "Eggie" Twardeskie, three brothers, and four sisters. Jean is survived by her daughters, Joanne T. Sheahan of Elmira, with husband Michael; and Jean M. Krause of Lowman; grandchildren, Mickey Sheahan of Elmira, with wife Karah and daughters, Hannah and Finnleigh Gene; Stephanie Jacobson of Baldwinsville NY with son Alex; along with many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Jean was a long time communicant of St. Casimir's Church, where she was a member of the Rosary & Sacred Heart Society and the Wanda Circle. In her younger years Jean enjoyed camping with her family. She loved her trips to the area casinos. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Jean will be forever loved and missed. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Jean on Monday, June 24, 2019, 11:30 a.m., St. Casimir's Church. Interment, with committal prayers, will follow at Woodlawn National Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from June 21 to June 23, 2019