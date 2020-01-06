|
|
George A. Stage
Columbia Cross Roads, PA - George A. Stage, 85, of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. George was born on October 3, 1934 in Chemung, NY, son of the late Fletcher and Rose (Mason) Stage. He retired from Bendix, formerly Purolator in Horseheads, NY, was a member of the United Auto Workers Union, and was an auto mechanic for many years. George enjoyed antiques, mainly hit & miss engines, and belonged to the Bradford County Old Timers Association in East Smithfield, PA.
George is survived by his Daughter Colleen Cotter of East Smithfield, his grandchildren: Sarah Cotter of Milan, PA, Shawn (Ashley) Cotter of New Cumberland, PA, Kyle (Kara) Stage of East Smithfield, and special grandchild L.J. Whipple, his great grandchildren Kellen and Mason Cotter, his brother Charles (Shirley) Stage of Lowman, NY, and Irene (Clyde Palmer of Horseheads, NY. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sheila Stage, his son Brian Stage, his sister and brother-in-law Virginia and Charles Silvernail, and special friend Kathy Rayner.
Family and friends are invited to call from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church 13255 Berwick Turnpike Gillett, PA 16925. The memorial service to honor George's life will be held at 12:00 PM on January 11th at the church with Rev. Robert Wuethrich officiating. The Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. Wellsburg, NY has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in George's memory to the American Red Cross 249 Farley Circle, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020