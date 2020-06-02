George Cipoletti
1932 - 2020
George Cipoletti

Horseheads, NY - Went to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully on Sunday evening May 31, 2020 at the age of 87. George was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 29, 1932, number 13 of 15 children to the late Modestino and Anna Vitolo Cipoletti. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years, Patricia Jones Cipoletti; daughters, Carolyn (Gary) Swartwood, Susan (Don) Ewell and Christine (Fred) Goodall; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; siblings, Mickie Perretti, Mary Williams, Louise Ramondino and Virginia Barone and countless nieces and nephews. George served his country honorably with the US Army during the Korean War and worked for the New York City Transit Authority as a Foreman and retired in 1983. He was a baseball and track and field official. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren but most of all loved the Lord and reading his Bible. He was also an AVID New York sports fan. Relatives and friends are invited to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 3-5PM. To adhere to new state regulations attendance will be regulated. Funeral Services will be held privately at the conclusion of hours with Pastor Scott Wolf. George's Gravesite with Military Honors will be held at Bath National Cemetery, Bath, NY at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to remember George please consider memorial contributions to the National Kidney Foundation. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in George's Book of memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com






Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
