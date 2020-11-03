George D. Stefanowich



George D. Stefanowich, 60, died of complications from COVID-19 at Arnot-Ogden hospital on Saturday, October 31, 2020.



George was born in Fort Benning, Georgia and raised in Tioga, Pennsylvania. He is a graduate of Williamson Jr.-Sr. High School. He worked for many years at Pudgie's Pizza in Elmira, New York, and spent his final years as a full-time caretaker for his parents.



George was active in local theatre and historical re-enactment. He performed with Centre Stage Community Theatre in Corning, New York, and at Tagsylvania in Big Flats, New York, where he is most known for his performance as the Swamp Priest. He was a member of the Loch Fyn chapter of the re-enactment group The Adrian Empire, and a brother in the fraternal group The Beneficent Order of the Greenman. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed historic cookery, tabletop roleplaying, and visiting museums and renaissance fairs.



He is survived by siblings Daniel (Nancy) of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Laura (Sherman) Smith of Tioga, Pennsylvania; Linda (Gary) Vecellio of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and Lisa McKnight of Elmira, New York, as well as two generations of nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Daniel and Catherine Stefanowich and his nephew, Jason Smith.



Arrangements are being handled by Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory in Mansfield, Pennsylvania. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Donations in George's memory may be made to the Southern Tier Library System.









