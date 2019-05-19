|
|
George E. Campbell, Jr.
Elmira - George E. Campbell, Jr., age 80 of Elmira, NY formerly of Pine City, NY passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Carol. He is survived by his daughter, Kim, granddaughter, Casey; great-grandson, Lincoln; brother, sister, along with many nieces, nephews and friends. George was retired from General Electric and also Kennedy Valve. He was a hard worker who enjoyed camping and the great outdoors.
There will be no services. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 19, 2019