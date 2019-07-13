|
Dr. George Eisinger
Elmira - An extraordinary life ended on July 11, 2019, when the world lost Dr. George Eisinger.
Born in Vienna, Austria on May 9, 1925, to Nadja, a concert pianist, and Karl, a physician, George had the mind of a scientist and the heart of a musician. As a child, he spent summers by the sea with his grandparents in Belgium, learning painting from his grandfather. George spoke German and French fluently. When he was 13 years old, his family moved to London, where George attended Hereford Cathedral School, followed by King's College, where he studied medicine. During World War II, he volunteered in Britain's Home Guard and survived the Blitzkrieg attacks in London. After completing his medical degree, he served in the British Army as a medical officer in Egypt during the Suez Canal Crisis. He took dual training in internal medicine and pathology at St. George's Hospital in London, where he planned to build a career as a specialist in internal medicine; fate, however, had different plans.
In 1957, he began a new chapter in the New World when he was sent to Prince Edward Island in Canada to work as a pathologist. After a year, he pursued fellowships and professional opportunities with Albany Medical School, Montefiore Hospital in New York, the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA, and later, he covered for pathologists in several hospitals in the Southern Tier, including Schuyler County Hospital, the Ira-Davenport Hospital, Corning Hospital, and the VA Hospital in Bath, NY, where he eventually served as Laboratory Director for seven years. He made his mark on Elmira during his tenure as a pathologist at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center, where he spent more than 30 years diagnosing illnesses, overseeing the lab, and serving as a forensic pathologist and expert witness in numerous criminal trials. For nearly 40 years, he taught cancer pathology at The School of Radiologic Technology at AOMC. He loved the opportunity to share his knowledge and often invited nursing students to attend autopsies to enhance their understanding of anatomy. He also mentored many medical students and new physicians. His love of research and scholarship prompted him to publish more than 20 papers, including research on the neurological causes of SIDS.
On December 15, 1968, his life took a turn when he met Gloria (Cassetti) Pisanseschi who, like George, had a brilliant mind and loved the arts, murder mysteries, and crossword puzzles. They married in Elmira on March 26, 1970, and together, built a family that brought new light into his world. He became a father and, eventually, a grandfather. George and Gloria explored new places, ate beautiful meals, and read - a lot. They were fortunate to have many wonderful friends and George's charisma meant that he continued building new friendships throughout his life. He was an active and devoted grandfather and enjoyed teaching his grandchildren and attending their many activities. He had varied interests, including history, literature, music, art, photography, running, and swimming, and he loved the TV show, Perry Mason. For the past three years, he lived with his daughter Liz and her family in Bridgewater and Oldwick, NJ, where he continued to develop new friendships, even in the final months of his life.
George was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Karl and Nadja Eisinger, his beloved wife Gloria (Cassetti) Eisinger, and step-son John (Dino) Pisaneschi, as well as all of his grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by daughters Elizabeth Eisinger Lande and Ingrid Husisian; sons-in-law Tore Lande and Jeffrey Husisian; grandchildren Cecilie Stefanie, Jason Gordon, Nicolas Dean, and Andrew George; and stepson Ronald Leigh Pisaneschi, with wife Virginia Bennett and daughter Madeleine Elizabeth. His family is grateful to have had such a wonderful role model. He also leaves his in-laws, the Cassettis, and countless friends and acquaintances whose lives he touched.
In accordance with his wishes and his lifelong mission to improve students' understanding of medicine, he has donated his body to the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
Many people have helped George through the years. Our family wishes to give special thanks to Victoria Llanos, who eased much of the burden during his final months. We also wish to thank Martinsville Family Practice and the team at Compassionate Care Hospice in Branchburg, NJ, especially Christopher Witkowski, the RN who oversaw his care. Thanks also to the special friends whose companionship made it possible for him to live a very active life in his 90s. Finally, thank you to John Cunningham and Manuel Ovando, who were there when it counted most of all.
George's life was enriched by culture, so in lieu of flowers, we ask that you visit a museum or library, attend a cultural event, or make a donation to the in his honor.
His daughters welcome you to join the family in remembering a remarkable individual at a memorial on Saturday, September 7, 2019, 11 a.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church, 304 N Main St, Elmira, NY 14901. Reception to follow.
