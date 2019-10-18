|
George Francis Kump
Mansfield - George Francis Kump, age 86 of Mansfield passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at home with his loving family by his side. Born July 12, 1933 in Westfield, PA he was the son of the late Francis and Nellie (Carpenter) Kump. George served in the US Army during the Korean War. He married Anita Brugger on April 7, 1956 in Westfield; sharing 63 years together. He retired from Dominion Gas after 42 years of service. George was a member of the Knights of Columbus, serving as financial secretary; member of the Northern Tioga School Board for 16 years, serving as Secretary and President and a member of the Service Employees International Union, where he served as Secretary and President. He enjoyed hunting and was a Master Falconer, enjoyed square dancing, was an avid reader, a big jokester and loved spending time with his family. George is survived by his loving wife, Anita; daughter, Denise (Paul) Holland of Elmira, NY; sons, Thomas (Elaine) Kump of Elmira, NY and John (Elaine) Kump of Lancaster, PA; grandchildren, Benjamin (Emily) Hagan of Elmira and Anne (Joshua) Latterell of Elmira; step grandchildren, Katie Kieran of MD and Alex (Rachel) Ryan of Elmira; great grandchildren, Bridget, Eleanor, Jane and Cora Hagan and Eliza and Kathleen Latterell; step great grandchildren, Sloane Kieran, Cooper, Patrick and James Ryan; brother, Eugene (Peggy) Kump of Knoxville, PA and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Patrick Kump in 2005. Family will receive friends at the Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Sunday, Oct. 20th, 2:00 - 4:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Child Catholic Church, 237 S. Main St., Mansfield on Monday, Oct. 21st, 11:00 AM with Rev. Bryan Wright officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be in Champlin Cemetery, Westfield. Family will supply flowers and wishes for memorial donations to be made in George's honor to the UPMC Susquehanna Hospice, 1100 Grampian Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701 or to a . www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019