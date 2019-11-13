|
George H. Nutahll, Jr.
Elmira - Age 64, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at home after a lengthy illness. George was born in Buffalo NY, son of the late George H., Sr. and Margaret Brady Nuthall. He is also predeceased by his brother John W. Nuthall. George is survived by brother and sister-in-law Thomas J. and Josephine Nuthall of Titusville FL, and sister-in-law Lynne Nuthall. He was a longtime employee of Winchester Optical in Elmira. There will be no services. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019