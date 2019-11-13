Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Resources
More Obituaries for George Nutahll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George H. Nutahll Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George H. Nutahll Jr. Obituary
George H. Nutahll, Jr.

Elmira - Age 64, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at home after a lengthy illness. George was born in Buffalo NY, son of the late George H., Sr. and Margaret Brady Nuthall. He is also predeceased by his brother John W. Nuthall. George is survived by brother and sister-in-law Thomas J. and Josephine Nuthall of Titusville FL, and sister-in-law Lynne Nuthall. He was a longtime employee of Winchester Optical in Elmira. There will be no services. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McInerny Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -