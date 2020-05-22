|
George "Pete" Marks
Pine City - George P. "Pete" Marks of Pine City, NY was born on September 4, 1931. Pete passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 after a long illness.
He is survived by his loving companion of many years, Nancy Meade; a sister, Elizabeth Jane Hart of Geneva; two sons from a previous marriage, Lawrence and Michael; two step sons, Guy Haskins (Mimi), Lee Jackson (Kathleen); a step daughter, Anne Marie Jackson; grandchildren, Jill Renay Lochren (Howard), Adam Robert Tiffany (Robin), Paul Andrew Haskins (Pamela), Jeffery Alan Haskins, Ian Lawrence Haskins, Kasey Lee Speciale (Matthew) and several great grandchildren.
Pete was predeceased by his wife of many years, LaValle Dickinson Marks; step son, James Robert Jackson; his parents, Edward Charles Joseph Marks & Carolyn (Marean) Marks; brothers, Edward J Marks Jr and John Marks of Elmira; and his sisters, Margaret Mary Connell of Geneva, and Eugenia Claire (Jeannie Marks-Patterson) Kelly.
Pete worked at American Bridge & Capabilities. He was a long-time member of Post 154 American Legion in Elmira Heights, NY. He was an avid card player and loved John Wayne movies. He was a graduate of Elmira Free Academy. He was in the Navy and served in the Korean conflict aboard the supply ship, the USS Lindenwald. Pete's family would like to thank, with deep appreciation, the care given to him from St. Joseph's Hospital Skilled Nursing Center in Elmira, NY.
He will be laid to rest at the Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira, NY. A memorial service will be held on a date and time to be announced, at Woodlawn National Cemetery, with full military honors once restrictions have been lifted. Pete's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 22 to May 24, 2020