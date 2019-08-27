Services
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
George R. Gill


1931 - 2019
George R. Gill Obituary
George R. Gill

Elmira - Age 88 of Elmira, NY. He was born May 16, 1931 in Elmira, son of the late Merritt and Mary (McCarrick) Gill and passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at home after an extended illness. He was predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Carol (Vanstrom) Gill on November 21, 2006 and his sister Catherine Tipple. He is survived by his children and their spouses Patty and Mark Wood of Horseheads, Barbara and Glenn Leonard of Millerton, PA, Christopher and Jean Gill of Horseheads; grandchildren Stephen (Brittany), Brandon and Jennifer Wood, Austin and Erica Leonard, Katlyn, Hailey and Colin Gill; great grandchildren Connor and Kara Wood. George was a communicant of St. Mary's Church; a member of the Third Order of St. Francis and the Civil Air Patrol. He retired from Hardinge, Inc. after 36 years of service and enjoyed summers with his family at Pinewoods Camp Grounds. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Wednesday, August 28th from 4 to 7 pm. Prayers will be offered there on Thursday, August 29th at 9:30 am, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Mary's Church. Committal prayers and interment will follow in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember George through donations to the Chemung County SPCA, 2435 State Route 352, Elmira, NY 14903.
Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
