George R. Lowman Sr.
Pine City, NY - Age 90, passed away on Oct. 1, 2019 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center following declining health. George was born on Oct. 13, 1928, in Elmira, son of the late, Frederick & Cecil Randall Lowman. Dedicated to his country, George served in the U.S. Army from 1949 -1952. He married the love of his life, Jean Hurley on Oct. 25, 1952 in St. Patrick's Church. In addition to his beloved Jean, George is survived by his daughters, Cheryl (Joe) Altilio, Pine City; and Donna (David) Cowger, Des Moines, IA; grandchildren, Jarrett Altilio, four legged granddog, "Yankee"; Gary (Missy) Dates, Jean Dates, Christy Scott) Williams; siblings, Robert Lowman, Sally (Harold) Casteline, and Esther Mace; nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, George is predeceased by his son, George Lowman Jr. At George's request, there will be no public services.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019