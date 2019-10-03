|
|
George R. Lowman, Sr.
Pine City - Age 90, passed away on Oct. 1, 2019 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center following declining health. George was born on Oct. 13, 1928, in Elmira, son of the late, Frederick & Cecil Randall Lowman.
Dedicated to his country, George served in the U.S. Army from 1949-1952. He married the love of his life, Jean Hurley on Oct. 25, 1952 in St. Patrick's Church.
In addition to his parents, George is predeceased by his son, George Lowman, Jr. George is survived by his beloved wife, Jean; daughters, Donna (David) Cowger, Des Moines, IA & Cheryl (Joe) Altilio, Pine City; grandchildren, Jarrett Altilio, four legged grandson "Yankee"; Gary (Missy) Dates, Jean Dates, Christy (Scott) Williams & Edward (Ashley) Meacham; siblings, Robert Lowman, Sally (Harold) Casteline & Esther Mace; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
At George's request, there will be no public services.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019