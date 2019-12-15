Services
George R. McDougal


1955 - 2019
George R. McDougal Obituary
George R. McDougal

Elmira Heights - Age 63, of Elmira Heights, NY passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019. George was born on December 17, 1955 in Elmira, son of the late George and Grace (Andrews) McDougal. George was also predeceased by his sisters, Connie Carroll and Shirley Tomlinson. George retired as head cook for the Elmira Correctional Facility after many years of service. He loved hunting, fishing and was a member of the Chemung County Rod & Gun Club. George will be missed dearly. George is survived by his brothers, Ken (Sharon) of Frenchburg, KY and Bob McDougal of Abingdon, MD; many nieces and nephews; very close friends, Jerry and Charlene Austin. George's wish was for no services be held for him. Arrangements are with the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
