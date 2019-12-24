|
|
Georgia F. Cornell
Elmira - Cornell, Georgia F. (Aunt Jo) age 104 of Elmira, NY. Passed away Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 at the Chemung County Nursing Facility. Georgia was born in Elmira, May 29th, 1915. She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Sarah Osgood Campbell. She is predeceased by her husband Athos Ivan Cornell; Sisters: Blanche Elias, Doris Kettell, Charlotte Barnes, Betty Cusimano,Marie Comfort and Brothers: Clarence, and Clifford Campbell. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She enjoyed ceramics, knitting and camping throughout her lifetime. She was a dedicated clerical worker for the Remington Rand Co. Memorial services celebrating Georgia's life will be at a time to be announced at a later date.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019