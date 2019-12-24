Services
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Cornell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia F. Cornell


1915 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia F. Cornell Obituary
Georgia F. Cornell

Elmira - Cornell, Georgia F. (Aunt Jo) age 104 of Elmira, NY. Passed away Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 at the Chemung County Nursing Facility. Georgia was born in Elmira, May 29th, 1915. She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Sarah Osgood Campbell. She is predeceased by her husband Athos Ivan Cornell; Sisters: Blanche Elias, Doris Kettell, Charlotte Barnes, Betty Cusimano,Marie Comfort and Brothers: Clarence, and Clifford Campbell. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She enjoyed ceramics, knitting and camping throughout her lifetime. She was a dedicated clerical worker for the Remington Rand Co. Memorial services celebrating Georgia's life will be at a time to be announced at a later date.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olthof Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -